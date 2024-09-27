Business Standard
Amid election fever, Trump launches diamond watches worth up to $1 lakh

Latest Trump bling unveiled: Former US President Donald Trump launched Official Trump Watch Collection, priced up to $100,000, just 40 days ahead of his election showdown with Kamala Harris

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Ed Fry Arena, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Indiana, Pa.(Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump, eyeing a comeback in the upcoming US elections, launched a diamond-studded Official Trump Watch Collection on Thursday, making it the latest of his business ventures.

The most expensive watch, encrusted with 122 diamonds on its bezel, is priced at $100,000. It is available in three 18-karat gold styles and another ‘Fight Fight Fight’ model is listed at $499.

In a continuation of his practice of intertwining business and politics, Trump has previously sold everything from Bibles to sneakers, and even ventured into cryptocurrency. Now, with just 40 days remaining before the November 5 elections, his latest commercial endeavour is drawing renewed attention and raising questions about the ethics of monetising his campaign.
 

The timing of the announcement could put Trump under heightened scrutiny, especially as he ramps up criticism of his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of being disconnected from the economic hardships facing everyday Americans.

While websites for the various products note that proceeds from their sales do not directly benefit Trump or his campaign, they also note that each is subject to a paid licence agreement. This means that proceeds could still indirectly benefit him financially.

Things Donald Trump has sold since his elections campaign

Earlier this week, the former US president announced the sale of $100 silver coins bearing his face. In March, he had urged his supporters to purchase his ‘God Bless the USA Bible’ worth $59.99. It is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s patriotic ballad.

In February, he launched sneakers at the event. The shiny shoes with an American flag detail on the back, are being sold for $399. Trump-branded cologne and perfume are up for grabs for $99 a bottle.

Trump is said to have earned between $100,000 and $1 million through NFTs or non-fungible tokens, like digital cards portraying him in cartoon-like images. 

According to a disclaimer on a sales website, the watches are covered by an agreement to licence Trump’s brand but are not sold by Donald J Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates. TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC, the company listed as the sales entity, says it uses Trump’ name and image under a paid licence agreement.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

