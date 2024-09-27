Business Standard
Home / World News / Bangladesh economic growth threatened by rapidly depleting water resources

Bangladesh economic growth threatened by rapidly depleting water resources

Groundwater in the climate-vulnerable country is depleting faster than ever before, according to new research from WaterAid

Ground water

Bangladesh’s interim administration is mulling measures to tackle an impending water crisis. Image: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Lou Del Bello

Bangladesh’s interim administration is mulling measures to tackle an impending water crisis that threatens to stifle its economic progress. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Groundwater in the climate-vulnerable country is depleting faster than ever before, according to new research from WaterAid, falling by as much as three meters per year in some places. Consumption is set to reach 55 billion cubic meters per year by 2040, a 37 per cent increase from 2020 levels.

Despite the recent political upheaval, Bangladesh has great economic potential, said Jonathan Farr, director at WaterAid’s Resilient Water Accelerator. “It has a very skilled, highly educated population,” he said, but too much of the country’s growth is fueled by increasing demand for water, in particular for rice cultivation and industries such as textiles.  
Charts
 

Climate change is an added risk. Bangladesh experiences flooding from a web of tributaries feeding into the Ganges river, saline intrusion from sea level rise and seasonal cyclones, all of which will be exacerbated by global warming. This complex hydrology compounds water contamination from industrial activities. Despite achieving annual economic growth above 6 per cent, nearly half of the country’s population still lacks reliable access to clean water, the WaterAid report showed. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Amid election fever, Trump launches diamond watches worth up to $1 lakh

War, Israel-Gaza war

Lebanon fears Gaza-like devastation as Israel ramps up airstrikes

Hurricane

Hurricane Helene hits Florida, raising fears of widespread damage, deaths

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan skips Kashmir mention at UNGA as Turkey eyes Brics membership

Donald Trump,Trump

US experiencing worst border crisis in history of world: Donald Trump


Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the adviser in charge of water and environment within the newly formed government, acknowledged that Bangladesh will have to reduce water extraction to prevent desertification. Officials are “working to develop a time-bound action plan to clean up rivers, so that the country can switch to surface water,” she said in an interview.

Currently, groundwater is used to irrigate more than 70 per cent of Bangladesh’s cultivated land and it meets over 98 per cent of its industrial demand, according to WaterAid. 

Hasan said the environment ministry is working on regulations to govern groundwater extraction and guidelines for industrial water use. The recommendations will eventually become a legally binding framework on the reuse and recycling of water by companies, though a timeline for implementing the measures hasn’t been determined. 

For agriculture, which currently accounts for 80 per cent of total water demand, the government intends to promote drought resistant crop varieties, Hasan said. “Groundwater will not be free for commercial interests and for those who can pay.”

Bangladesh’s current water plans would require an investment of nearly $50 billion through 2030, but less than 20 per cent of that has been currently allocated, according to the report. The International Monetary Fund has offered assistance to the new administration over the past few weeks, but Hasan said that the water plans have yet to be discussed externally.

Also Read

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

India likely to maintain supremacy over Bangladesh in Test Cricket

A view of a Vande Bharat Express train crossing the Bharathapuzha river recently, in Kasaragod on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

B'desh to hold talks with India over sharing of rivers: Dhaka official

Bangladesh Flag

ADB cuts Bangladesh's growth forecast to 5.1% due to political unrest

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Hasina's son wants role for her party in reforms, election

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Ice has started to melt, says BNP leader after meeting with Indian envoy

Topics : Bangladesh natural water resource Water problem economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon