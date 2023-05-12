International Nurses Day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

What is the International Council of Nurses?

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) is a federation of more than 130 national associations representing 28 million nurses across the world.



ICN was founded in 1899, it is the world's first and widest international organisation of healthcare professionals. ICN works in the direction to ensure quality nursing care for all, sound health policies globally, the advancement of nursing knowledge, and the presence worldwide of a respected nursing profession and a competent and satisfied nursing workforce.

Every year International Nurses Day is observed on May 12. The International Council of Nurses officially declared May 12 as International Nurses Day. The day aims to recognise the dedication, compassion and care that nurses provide to the patient. Such kindness and empathy shown by nurses often contribute to well being and recovery of the patient.The day honours the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing. To celebrate her greatness, the International Council of Nurses celebrates May 12 as International Nurses Day.