Also Read

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

CEO Elon Musk actively searching for new chief for Twitter: Report

Musk engages in heated exchange with ex-Twitter employee; apologises later

What is Twitter's blue tick?

Arts can't be a side curriculum for today's school children: Experts

Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires

Warring parties in Sudan sign agreement to avoid harming civilians

Pakistan's foreign reserves continue to decline due to loan repayment