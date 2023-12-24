Iran army demonstrates its military might as Gaza, Red Sea conflicts grow

Iran is also facing fresh conflict with the West, which has accused it of supporting attacks on commercial vessels.

By Arsalan Shahla



Iran’s military revealed a range of new equipment in a state television report Sunday, highlighting new cruise missiles with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers, drones with “electronic warfare and intelligence” capabilities and helicopters for reconnaissance and assault.



As the war in Gaza persists, Iran — an ally of Hamas and enemy of Israel — is keen to demonstrate its military might and competence. It is also facing fresh conflict with the West, which has accused it of participating in or supporting attacks on commercial vessels in international waters.

The Pentagon said a drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker traveling through the Indian Ocean Saturday, a day after the White House said Iran was “deeply involved” in the planning of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

The Islamic Republic has consistently denied all allegations of involvement in the attacks on commercial shippers, which have escalated since the conflict in Gaza began October 7.