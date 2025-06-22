Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran asks for emergency meeting of UN Security Council over US strikes

Iran asks for emergency meeting of UN Security Council over US strikes

Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, said that the UN's most powerful body must take all necessary measures to hold the US accountable under international law and UN Charter

UNSC (Photo: Bloomberg)

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations called on Sunday for an emergency Security Council meeting for what he described as America's heinous attacks and illegal use of force against Iran.

In a letter, obtained by the AP, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, said that the UN's most powerful body must take all necessary measures to hold the US accountable under international law and the UN charter.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns and denounces in the strongest possible terms these unprovoked and premeditated acts of aggression, which have followed the large-scale military attack conducted by the Israeli regime on 13 June against Iran's peaceful nuclear sites and facilities," the letter continued.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Iran Iran nuclear agreement United Nations Security Council

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

