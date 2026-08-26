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Home / World News / Iran's supreme leader is seriously wounded, not dead: Donald Trump

Iran's supreme leader is seriously wounded, not dead: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he believes Iran's supreme leader is seriously wounded but not dead.

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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US ??President Donald Trump said on ‌Wednesday ​he ​doesn't ​think Iran's Supreme ​Leader ‌is dead. "I don't think ​he's dead. He ‌was ​very ‌seriously ‌wounded," Trump ??said ​on the Glenn Beck ​program.
 

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Topics : Donald Trump US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 8:27 PM IST