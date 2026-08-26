Iran's supreme leader is seriously wounded, not dead: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump said that he believes Iran's supreme leader is seriously wounded but not dead.
Reuters
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US ??President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he doesn't think Iran's Supreme Leader is dead. "I don't think he's dead. He was very seriously wounded," Trump ??said on the Glenn Beck program.
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Topics : Donald Trump US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 8:27 PM IST