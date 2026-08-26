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Home / World News / Nearly 400 people, including 105 Indians, missing after floods in Nepal

Nearly 400 people, including 105 Indians, missing after floods in Nepal

According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods

Nepal flash flood

Floodwater flows across a residential area, in Nepal. (@NepalPoliceHQ/X via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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At least 105 Indians are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods.

 

These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from USA, Malaysia, UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nepal Floods Tibet

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 3:53 PM IST