Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 08:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran transfers inmates to Evin prison, which Israel targeted in June

Iran transfers inmates to Evin prison, which Israel targeted in June

Iran's IRNA news agency reported that the first group of prisoners was moved back to Evin from another Tehran facility, with more transfers expected in the coming days

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

The report said they were eventually transferred without any conflict and in peace (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iranian state media reported that authorities on Friday returned a group of inmates to Evin prison, which Israel targeted during an airstrike in June.

A report by the official IRNA news agency said that authorities returned the first group of prisoners to Evin from another correction facility in Tehran, suggesting that further transfers will continue in the coming days.

The report didn't say how many prisoners were transferred or how many others are expected to be transferred to the jail. It said that new facilities were constructed at the site of prison to accommodate the inmates, adding that five prisoners resisted wearing handcuffs required by police to transfer them.

 

The report said they were eventually transferred without any conflict and in peace. It didn't elaborate.

But Fakhrolsadat Mohtashamipour the wife of prominent activist Mostafa Tajzadeh said on social media that law enforcement officers beat her husband and six other prisoners to force them to wear handcuffs.

Also Read

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Iran executes man for spying for Israel, another for IS group sabotage

US China flag, US-China flag

China pushes back at US demands to stop buying Russian, Iranian oil

Iran

Iran founds new Supreme National Defence Council after attacks by Israel

digital fraud, digital scam

Best of BS Opinion: India must not shy away from trade negotiations

Iran Pakistan

Pak, Iran agree to increase bilateral trade volume to $10 billion annually

The Israeli airstrikes were part of 12-day bombardment of the Islamic Republic that killed about 1,100 people. while 28 were left dead in Israel in Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Iranian officials said that the Israeli strike that hit Evin killed 71 people, but local media reported earlier in July that 80 were left dead at the time, including prison staff, soldiers, inmates and visiting family members. Authorities also said that five inmates died.

It's unclear why Israel targeted the prison. The Israeli Defence Ministry had said that 50 aircraft dropped 100 munitions on military targets based on high-quality and accurate intelligence from the Intelligence Branch.

The New York-based Centre for Human Rights had criticised Israel for striking the prison, seen as a symbol of repression of any opposition, saying it violated the principle of distinction between civilian and military targets.

Last week, authorities said that 75 prisoners had escaped following the strike, of which 48 were either recaptured or voluntarily returned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israel's plan to take over Gaza City stirs fears for civilians and hostages

Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2025

Meteor that hit a home in Georgia is older than Earth, says scientist

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth reposts video featuring pastors saying women shouldn't vote

Donald Trump

Trump removes Billy Long as IRS commissioner in less than 2 months

University of California at Los Angeles

Trump admin seeks $1 bn settlement from UCLA, says White House official

Topics : Iran Israel Iran Conflict prison prisoners

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon