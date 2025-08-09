Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Hegseth reposts video featuring pastors saying women shouldn't vote

Hegseth reposts video featuring pastors saying women shouldn't vote

In the report, a Wilson church pastor called for repealing women's right to vote, while another said his ideal system would have people voting as households

Pete Hegseth

The extraordinary repost on X from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, made on Thursday night, illustrates his deep and personal connection to a Christian nationalist pastor with extreme views (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The man who oversees the US' military reposted a video about a Christian nationalist church that included various pastors saying women should no longer be allowed to vote.

The extraordinary repost on X from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, made on Thursday night, illustrates his deep and personal connection to a Christian nationalist pastor with extreme views on the role of religion and women.

In the post, Hegseth commented on an almost seven-minute-long report by CNN examining Doug Wilson, co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, or CREC. The report featured a pastor from Wilson's church advocating the repeal of women's right to vote from the Constitution, and another pastor saying that in his ideal world, people would vote as households. It also featured a female congregant saying that she submits to her husband.

 

All of Christ for All of Life, Hegseth wrote in his post that accompanied the video.

Hegseth's post received more than 12,000 likes and 2,000 shares on X. Some users agreed with the pastors in the video, while others expressed alarm at the defense secretary promoting Christian nationalist ideas.

Doug Pagitt, pastor and executive director of the progressive evangelical organisation Vote Common Good, said the ideas in the video are views that small fringes of Christians keep and said it was very disturbing that Hegseth would amplify them.

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell told The Associated Press on Friday that Hegseth is a proud member of a church that is affiliated with CREC and he very much appreciates many of Mr Wilson's writings and teachings.

In May, Hegseth invited his personal pastor, Brooks Potteiger, to the Pentagon to lead the first of several Christian prayer services that Hegseth has held inside the government building during working hours. Defense Department employees and service members said they received invitations to the event in their government emails.

I'd like to see the nation be a Christian nation, and I'd like to see the world be a Christian world, Wilson said in the CNN report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Defence Secretary christian Christianity Women's rights

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Business Standard
