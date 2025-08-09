Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump removes Billy Long as IRS commissioner in less than 2 months

Trump removes Billy Long as IRS commissioner in less than 2 months

The Senate confirmed Long 53-44 despite Democrats' concerns over his past work for a firm tied to a fraud-ridden pandemic tax break and campaign contributions received after Trump nominated him

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has not given a reason for his dismissal | (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

President Donald Trump has removed former US Rep Billy Long as IRS commissioner less than two months after his confirmation, a White House official said Friday.

The official, who was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, did not give a reason for the dismissal. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner, the official said.

The Senate confirmed Long on a 53-44 vote despite Democrats' concerns about the Republican's past work for a firm that pitched a fraud-ridden coronavirus pandemic-era tax break and about campaign contributions he received after Trump nominated him.

While in Congress, where he served from 2011 to 2023, Long sponsored legislation to get rid of the IRS. A former auctioneer, Long has no background in tax administration.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

