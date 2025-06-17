Trump calls for Tehran evacuation; to depart G7 abruptly as conflict widens

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (IST) called for the immediate evacuation of Iran’s capital, Tehran, as tensions escalated following the Israel–Iran conflict. Taking to Truth Social, he posted: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”
Trump, who is in Canada to attend the G7 meeting, is also expected to return a day earlier as tensions escalate in West Asia. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X: “President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”
These developments come as the Israel–Iran conflict enters its fifth day with no easing in sight. The change in Trump’s plan came after he asked Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to sign a deal limiting its nuclear programme, and Israel signalled strikes would continue. Trump, on several occasions, has claimed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Reiterating his stance, he wrote on Truth Social: “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again.”
Israel–Iran conflict widens
The conflict erupted on 13 June after Israel launched attacks on Tehran’s nuclear sites following heightened tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme. While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that the US had no involvement in Israel’s strike, Donald Trump said that he knew of the strikes. Hours after Israel targeted Tehran, Khamenei warned Israel of facing “severe punishment,” and retaliatory strikes were launched.
During the strikes, Israel killed three Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence officers, including their chief, Hossein Salami.
On Monday (IST), Trump claimed that he never gets credit for anything as he tries to broker a peace deal between Israel and Iran. Reports also claimed that he blocked Israel’s plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei when they had the opportunity. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran wanted to eliminate Trump and considers him its number one enemy.
Netanyahu, in a separate statement, also claimed that “strikes have set Iran’s nuclear programme back a very, very long time.” He added that Israel is not attempting to topple the Iranian government but said he would not be surprised if that happened as a result of the strikes, Associated Press reported.
On Monday night, Israel also struck Iran’s state-run television station during a live broadcast, forcing a reporter to run off camera following an explosion, after Iran fired a new wave of missiles at Israel that killed at least eight people.