World News / Why Israel can't easily strike Fordo, Iran's underground nuclear site

Israel-Iran conflict: With Iran's Fordo nuclear site buried deep in a mountain, Israel lacks both the weaponry and political support to mount a successful strike

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran. (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Tensions between Israel and Iran have surged in recent weeks following a series of attacks and counterstrikes, including drone strikes, missile launches, and covert operations across the region. While much of the fighting has played out above ground, Israeli defence planners are now focusing on a far tougher target: a nuclear site buried deep within a mountain.
 

What is Fordo and why is it so difficult to strike?

 
The facility in question is Fordo, one of Iran’s most heavily fortified and secretive nuclear installations. Located near the city of Qom, Fordo was designed to withstand air strikes and sabotage, particularly in the wake of Israel’s 1981 strike on Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor. Its underground construction makes it vastly more difficult to target than sites Israel has previously attacked.
 
 

US ‘bunker buster’ is key, but Israel can’t access it

 
According to The New York Times, only the United States possesses the kind of ordnance that might reach Fordo—a 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator, often referred to as a “bunker buster”. This weapon can be delivered only by an American B-2 stealth bomber, a platform unavailable to Israeli forces.
 
Despite having one of the most advanced air forces in the region, Israel lacks the heavy bomber capacity needed to deploy such a payload. Moreover, Washington has consistently declined to transfer the weapon to Israel, concerned that doing so might prompt a unilateral Israeli strike and risk triggering a broader regional conflict.

US officials cited in the report said that sharing the weapon could draw the United States into direct confrontation. A joint mission would also require high-level coordination and planning, with significant risks of nuclear contamination and diplomatic fallout.  ALSO READ: At G7 summit, Donald Trump backs return of Russia, hints at adding China

Israel may target support systems or attempt sabotage

 
With few direct options available, Israeli defence planners are said to be considering alternative ways to hinder Iran’s operations at the site. One possibility involves striking surrounding infrastructure, such as the power stations and transmission lines that support Fordo’s operations.
 
There are also suggestions that Israel may turn to sabotage tactics, similar to those previously used against Iran’s nuclear programme. Such efforts could include disrupting access routes or interfering with underground technical systems. However, the unique location and design of Fordo make it significantly harder to reach than the above-ground facilities Israel has targeted in the past.
 

Fordo’s nuclear role alarms global watchdogs

 
Fordo is a key pillar of Iran’s uranium enrichment programme and houses some of the country’s most advanced centrifuge systems. In early 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the presence of uranium enriched to just below weapons-grade levels at the site.
 
While Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes, the existence and capabilities of Fordo continue to fuel alarm among Western and Israeli security officials.
 

June airstrikes mark escalation in Israel-Iran conflict

 
On June 13, Israel carried out a series of strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites and senior officials, killing IRGC commander Hossein Salami and top scientists. In retaliation, Iran launched over 150 missiles and 100 drones at Israeli targets, killing 24.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

