Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Iraq prepares to close down US-led coalition's mission, says report

Sudani's statement came a day after a US strike killed a militia leader in Baghdad, prompting anger among Iran-aligned groups which demanded the government end the presence of the coalition in Iraq

Iraq Flag image via Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Iraqi government is forming a committee to prepare the closing down of the US-led international coalition's mission in the country, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office said on Friday.
 
Sudani's statement came a day after a US strike killed a militia leader in Baghdad, prompting anger among Iran-aligned groups which demanded the government end the presence of the coalition in Iraq. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Government is setting the date for the start of the bilateral committee to put arrangements to end the presence of the international coalition forces in Iraq permanently,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said. The committee would include representatives of the military coalition, a government official said.

Also Read

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

Fire at wedding hall in northern Iraq kills at least 100, injures 150

372 cadets, including 29 from 12 friendly nations, pass out of IMA

US fighter aircraft strike Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases

Biden orders strike on Iranian group after troops injured in drone attack

US offers up to $10 million for information on five Hamas financiers

Huawei teardown shows 5nm chip made in Taiwan, not China: Report

US Secy of State Antony Blinken back in West Asia amid escalating tensions

Tesla recalls over 1.6 mn imported vehicles for steering, door issues

3 EC members from India reach Dhaka to observe Jan 7 Bangladesh polls

Topics : Iraq United States military power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon