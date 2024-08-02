Israel admits killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas militant

Israeli military has said that it carried out a strike in Gaza on Wednesday. (Photo: Wikimedia Common)

The Israeli military has said that it carried out a strike in Gaza on Wednesday in which an Al Jazeera journalist, who they claimed to be a Hamas militant, was killed. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) further said that the journalist, Ismail al-Ghoul, instructed other operatives on how to record operations and was actively involved in recording and publicizing attacks against IDF troops. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, the IDF stated, "ELIMINATED: Ismail al-Ghoul, a Hamas Military Wing operative, Nukhba terrorist and @AJEnglish journalist As part of his role in the military wing, Al-Ghoul instructed other operatives on how to record operations and was actively involved in recording and publicizing attacks against IDF troops. His activities in the field were a vital part of Hamas' military activity. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate in order to eliminate terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre."

Media outlet Al Jazeera issued a statement, condemning the killing of the journalist and his cameraperson, Rami Al Rifi.

In a post on X, it said, "Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the targeted assassination of Al Jazeera Arabic Channel's correspondent Ismail Al Ghoul and cameraman Rami Al Rifi after being targeted by Israeli occupation forces while covering in Al Shatei Camp."

"The Israeli occupation forces targeted the vehicle in which Ismail and Rami were targeted with a missile, resulting in cold-blooded assassination. This latest attack on Al Jazeera journalists is part of a systematic targeting campaign against the network's journalists and their families since October 2023," the statement added.

It further stated that Ismail was renowned for his professionalism and dedication, bringing global attention to the suffering of the people of Gaza and the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces.

"His [Ismail's] coverage of Al-Shifa Hospital and the northern neighbourhoods captured international attention and was widely disseminated by global media outlets. Despite facing extreme hardships, including hunger, illness, and the loss of his father and brother, Ismail relentlessly dedicated himself to covering events and delivering the reality of Gaza to the world," the statement added.



The media outlet said it would pursue all legal actions to "prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes" and stands in "unwavering solidarity with all journalists in Gaza".

"The assassination of Ismail and Rami, while they were documenting the crimes of Israeli forces, underscores the urgent need for immediate legal action against the occupation forces to ensure that there is no impunity," the statement added.

"Al Jazeera condemns the ongoing crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces against journalists and media professionals in Gaza in the strongest possible terms. This alarming trend demands immediate attention and action from the international community," it stated.

The Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera called upon international legal institutions to hold Israel accountable for killing of journalists. "We urge international legal institutions to hold Israel accountable for its heinous crimes and to demand an end to the targeting and killing of journalists," the statement added.

Al Jazeera reaffirmed its commitment to achieving justice for "more than 160 journalists killed and to continuing its coverage of these grave violations".

The Israeli government has banned Al-Jazeera from operating in Israel, accusing it of posing a threat to national security.