'Restrict movement': Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens in Lebanon

The Indian Embassy in Beirut issued an advisory on Thursday, recommending Indian nationals to avoid any "non-essential travel" to Lebanon in the wake of rising regional tensions. Those already residing in Lebanon are advised to limit their movements and stay in regular communication with the Embassy via their specified email or emergency contact number.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Indian Embassy in Beirut said, “In view of the recent escalations in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon.”



Advisory for Indian Nationals. pic.twitter.com/baGPhNpKip July 31, 2024

The advisory for Indian nationals further said, “All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128.”

'Leave Lebanon Now': Global travel warnings intensify

India's travel advisory comes after a series of similar warnings from countries such as Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has called on Australian nationals in Lebanon to leave the country without delay.

"Now is the time to leave, the security situation could deteriorate quickly with little or no notice," Wong said in a video message on social media platform X.



My message to Australian citizens and residents in Lebanon is now is the time to leave. pic.twitter.com/74DNfh1UNz July 31, 2024



Wong highlighted the possibility of Beirut airport closing, which could leave travellers stranded for a long time. She urged Australians to take commercial flights while they are still available.

Canada also urged its citizens to “come back home” if they were in Lebanon, and to “not think about visiting Beirut".



To Canadian citizens and permanent residents,



If you’re in ???????? and thinking about visiting Lebanon— don’t. If you are in Lebanon, come back home.



If tensions escalate, the situation on the ground may not allow us to help you and you won’t be able to leave.



Plan accordingly. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) July 31, 2024



This comes after Hezbollah's senior commander was killed in an Israeli strike on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital in a Hezbollah stronghold. The strike, which was followed by another, hours later, which killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, triggered fears the war in Gaza could escalate into a region-wide conflict.

Hamas has claimed Haniyeh was killed "in a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran" following his attendance at the swearing-in of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, where he was accompanied by other officials from Hamas and Hezbollah.