Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Restrict movement': Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens in Lebanon

Israel strikes Lebanon: The Indian Embassy in Beirut issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel and to remain in touch with the Embassy

Ismail Haniyeh, Ismail, Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Embassy in Beirut issued an advisory on Thursday, recommending Indian nationals to avoid any "non-essential travel" to Lebanon in the wake of rising regional tensions. Those already residing in Lebanon are advised to limit their movements and stay in regular communication with the Embassy via their specified email or emergency contact number.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Indian Embassy in Beirut said, “In view of the recent escalations in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon.”

 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The advisory for Indian nationals further said, “All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128.”

'Leave Lebanon Now': Global travel warnings intensify


India's travel advisory comes after a series of similar warnings from countries such as Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

'No lesson learnt': Repeat flooding in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar sparks outcry

Presidency University acting VC under gherao for over 12 hrs by students

Ladakh chosen for India's Mars, Moon research site to boost space program

Halfway into Monsoon season, 25% of Indian regions face rainfall deficit


Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has called on Australian nationals in Lebanon to leave the country without delay.

"Now is the time to leave, the security situation could deteriorate quickly with little or no notice," Wong said in a video message on social media platform X.
 


Wong highlighted the possibility of Beirut airport closing, which could leave travellers stranded for a long time. She urged Australians to take commercial flights while they are still available.

Canada also urged its citizens to “come back home” if they were in Lebanon, and to “not think about visiting Beirut".
 

This comes after Hezbollah's senior commander was killed in an Israeli strike on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital in a Hezbollah stronghold. The strike, which was followed by another, hours later, which killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, triggered fears the war in Gaza could escalate into a region-wide conflict.

Hamas has claimed Haniyeh was killed "in a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran" following his attendance at the swearing-in of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, where he was accompanied by other officials from Hamas and Hezbollah.

Also Read

Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Abandoned houses, scorched forests hint at war

Gaza conflict: Hezbollah introduces new weapons, tactics against Israel

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel after its deadly strikes on Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes killed 10 Lebanese civilians, Hezbollah to retaliate

Israeli drone strike kills two, injures others in Sidon, Lebanon

Topics : Lebanon crisis Israel-Iran Conflict Lebanon Travel advisory Canada Australia Israel-Palestine israel Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon