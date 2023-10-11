close
Heatmap

Israel claims 'hostile aircraft' entered country from Lebanon, alarms north

The Israeli military said Wednesday night that hostile aircraft had entered the country from Lebanon, setting sirens blaring across northern Israel as it urged citizens there to shelter

Fire, smoke, airstrike, rockets, Israel- Palestine, Gaza, Hamas

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Photo: AP/PTI

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
The Israeli military said Wednesday night that hostile aircraft had entered the country from Lebanon, setting sirens blaring across northern Israel as it urged citizens there to shelter.
The military did not specify the kind of aircraft. But Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Palestinian militants are known to have drones and gliders.
The news came after Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military position earlier Wednesday, claiming to have killed and wounded troops. The Israeli military confirmed the attack but did not comment on possible casualties. The Israeli army shelled the area in southern Lebanon where the attack was launched.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine Lebanon Hamas Gaza border clash Gaza conflict

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon