Israel-Gaza war should end now, Israel must not occupy Gaza: Prez Biden

Biden in late May detailed a proposal of three phases aimed at achieving a ceasefire

Biden told reporters on Thursday that Israel must not occupy Gaza while also offering some criticism of Israel's war cabinet. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Israel-Gaza war must end now and Israel must not occupy the enclave after the war, telling reporters his ceasefire framework had been agreed on by both Israel and Hamas but there were still gaps to close.
"That framework is now agreed on by both Israel and Hamas.
 
So I sent my team to the region to hammer out the details," Biden said in a news conference.
 
Biden in late May detailed a proposal of three phases aimed at achieving a ceasefire, the release of hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the rebuilding of the coastal enclave.
 
CIA Director Bill Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk were in the Middle East this week meeting with regional counterparts to discuss the ceasefire deal.
 
"These are difficult, complex issues. There are still gaps to close. We're making progress. The trend is positive. I'm determined to get this deal done and bring an end to this war, which should end now," Biden said in the press conference.
 
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has accepted a key part of a US plan, dropping a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement.
 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted the deal must not prevent Israel from resuming fighting until its war objectives are met. At the outset of the war, he pledged to annihilate Hamas.
 
Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday he was committed to securing a Gaza ceasefire deal provided Israel's red lines were respected.
 
Biden told reporters on Thursday that Israel must not occupy Gaza while also offering some criticism of Israel's war cabinet, saying "Israel occasionally was less than cooperative".

Biden also expressed disappointment at some of his steps not having succeeded in Gaza, citing the planned winding down of the US military's humanitarian pier off the coast of Gaza as an example. "I was hopeful that would be more successful," he said.
 
The Biden administration has faced international criticism for its continuing support of Israel in the face of growing civilian casualties.
 
The United States, Israel's important ally, has seen months of protests around the country in opposition to the war and to US support for Israel.
 
A dozen US administration officials have quit, citing opposition to Biden's Gaza policy. Rights advocates also note a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in the US amid the war.
 
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when fighters led by Hamas, which controlled Gaza, attacked southern Israel. They killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
 
The Gaza health ministry says that since then over 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's assault on the coastal enclave, which has displaced nearly all its 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

Joe Biden Gaza conflict Gaza Israel-Palestine israel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

