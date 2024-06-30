Business Standard
Israel presses Hamas in Gaza's Shejaya, destroys compounds in civilian area

Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists, located weapons, and conducted targeted raids on booby-trapped combat compounds

Israeli troops continued pressing military operations against Hamas in northern Gaza's Shejaya area. (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli troops continued pressing military operations against Hamas in northern Gaza's Shejaya area, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday.
Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists, located weapons, and conducted targeted raids on booby-trapped combat compounds. The Air Force also struck dozens of Hamas infrastructure sites.
Dozens of Hamas terrorists were killed in close-quarters combat and airstrikes and several tunnel shafts were dismantled over the weekend.
Soldiers encircled a civilian area in Shejaya that Hamas converted into a compound. Troops located observation posts, weapons, aerial drones and a long-range rocket launcher near Shejaya schools.
Elsewhere in Gaza, Israeli forces struck and dismantled a mortar post located inside a tunnel shaft in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.
At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza conflict Gaza

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

