Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Exceptionally high-stakes elections begin in France, far-right leads polls

The outcome of the two-round election, which will wrap up July 7, could impact European financial markets, Western support for Ukraine and how France's nuclear arsenal and military force are managed

France elections, elections

A new coalition on the left, the New Popular Front, is also posing a challenge to the pro-business Macron and his centrist alliance Together for the Republic | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Paris
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

French voters around the world are casting ballots Sunday in the first round of an exceptional parliamentary election that could put France's government in the hands of nationalist, far-right forces for the first time since the Nazi era.
The outcome of the two-round election, which will wrap up July 7, could impact European financial markets, Western support for Ukraine and how France's nuclear arsenal and global military force are managed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Many French voters are frustrated about inflation and economic concerns, as well as President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, which they see as arrogant and out-of-touch with their lives. Marine Le Pen's anti-immigration National Rally party has tapped and fueled that discontent, notably via online platforms like TikTok, and dominated all preelection opinion polls.
A new coalition on the left, the New Popular Front, is also posing a challenge to the pro-business Macron and his centrist alliance Together for the Republic.
After a blitz campaign marred by rising hate speech, voting began early in France's overseas territories, and polling stations open in mainland France at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) Sunday. The first polling projections are expected at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), when the final polling stations close, and early official results are expected later Sunday night.
Macron called the early election after his party was trounced in the European Parliament election earlier in June by the National Rally, which has historic ties to racism and antisemitism and is hostile toward France's Muslim community. It was an audacious gamble that French voters who were complacent about the European Union election would be jolted into turning out for moderate forces in a national election to keep the far right out of power.

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden

Noise mounts for Biden to step down, he says here to stay and defeat Trump

SK Hynix

South Korea's SK Hynix plans to invest $75 billion on chips through 2028

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

5,000 new housing units planned for city of Sderot in Northern Gaza

job search unemployment

US employment moderates along with wage growth; signals inflation slowdown

Joe Biden, US President, US President Joe Biden

A private call of Democrats fuels insider rage about Biden's debate debacle

Instead, polls suggest that the National Rally is gaining support and has a chance at winning a parliamentary majority. In that scenario, Macron would be expected to name 28-year-old National Rally President Jordan Bardella as prime minister in an awkward power-sharing system known as "cohabitation."

While Macron has said he won't step down before his presidential term expires in 2027, cohabitation would weaken him at home and on the world stage.
The results of the first round will give a picture of overall voter sentiment, but not necessarily of the overall makeup of the next National Assembly. Predictions are extremely difficult because of the complicated voting system, and because parties will work between the two rounds to make alliances in some constituencies or pull out of others.
In the past, such tactical maneuvers helped keep far-right candidates from power. But now, support for Le Pen's party has spread deep and wide.
Bardella, who has no governing experience, says he would use the powers of prime minister to stop Macron from continuing to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine for the war with Russia. His party has historical ties to Russia.
The party has also questioned the right to citizenship for people born in France, and wants to curtail the rights of French citizens with dual nationality. Critics say this undermines fundamental human rights and is a threat to France's democratic ideals.
Meanwhile, huge public spending promises by the National Rally and especially the left-wing coalition have shaken markets and ignited worries about France's heavy debt, already criticised by EU watchdogs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Emmanuel Macron, France, French president

France at crossroads: Macron's gamble with snap polls amid far-right surge

drugs, pharma sector

EU top court rejects drugmaker Servier appeal against EU antitrust fine

Paris Olympic 2024

Inside Paris 2024: How the Olympic village plans to redefine city living

Euro 2024 Group A, B, C, D, E and F points table, top stats of tournament

Euro 2024: France secures Round of 16 spot with 1-1 draw against Poland

Emmanuel Macron, France, French president

Macron warns of civil war threat if far left or right wins snap election

Topics : France France elections Emmanuel Macron

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon