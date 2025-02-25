Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 08:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel ready to extend ceasefire for hostage release: FM to EU counterparts

Israel ready to extend ceasefire for hostage release: FM to EU counterparts

'Ceasefire will not be extended without the release of hostages,' Sa'ar said in his meetings with the Hungarian, Romanian, Bulgarian, Finnish, and Slovakian foreign ministers

Gideon Saar, Israeli Foreign Minister

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar | Image: X

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In Brussels, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar informed his 20 European Union counterparts that Israel is open to extending the ceasefire if more hostages are released, according to a statement from his office quoted by The Times of Israel.

"It will not happen without the release of hostages," Sa'ar said in his meetings with the Hungarian, Romanian, Bulgarian, Finnish, and Slovakian foreign ministers. "We are committed to the release of our hostages and to the war's objectives that we set," as per Times of Israel.

Sa'ar also told them that it is time to enforce existing sanctions on Iran and impose new ones.

 

The hostage-release ceremonies that Hamas has been holding throughout the first phase of the ceasefire have significantly harmed the terror group's chances to remain in power in Gaza, two international diplomats tell The Times of Israel.

Hamas has sought to use the ceremonies to demonstrate that it remains in control of the coastal enclave after over 15 months of war with Israel. Israel and others have rejected the displays as "humiliating" and demanded they stop before any more prisoners are released in exchange for hostages.

Also Read

China Flag, China

China calls for post-war governance in Gaza, holds talks with Egypt, Saudi

Gideon Saar, Israeli Foreign Minister

EU, Israel to revive discussions on Gaza's future, regional politics

US Israel, US-Israel flag

US backs Israel in halting Palestinians' release citing inhumane treatment

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel sends tanks into West Bank for first time as it deepens crackdown

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel ups offense in West Bank, says troops to stay for a yr in few areas

A senior Arab diplomat and a senior European Union diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told The Times of Israel that the performances have led the Trump administration to massively ratchet up its pressure on its Arab allies to advance a plan for the post-war management of Gaza that sees Hamas removed from power.

"This was something that the Arab states wanted before but were resigned to the fact that it wasn't possible, given that Israel had tried to defeat Hamas for over a year and couldn't succeed," the EU diplomat said.

"Hamas has been sending signals that it is prepared to give up ruling Gaza. Giving up its weapons will be far more difficult, but that is being discussed in the region in recent weeks," the senior Arab diplomat added, as per The Times of Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pam Melroy

Never heard of Musk offer for early astronaut return: Ex-Nasa leader Melroy

Swati Dhingra, BoE Policymaker

BOE policymaker Dhingra says gradual rate cuts would be a drag on economy

Kash Patel

Kash Patel sworn in as acting ATF chief, days after joining as FBI director

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Trump backs Musk as he roils federal workforce with demands, threats

Pope Francis

Pope Francis shows improvement, resumes some work, still critical: Vatican

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Gaza conflict Palestine deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaStock Market Holiday on ShivratriStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon