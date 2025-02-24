Monday, February 24, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China calls for post-war governance in Gaza, holds talks with Egypt, Saudi

China's diplomatic push comes as it seeks to expand its influence in West Asia, particularly following widespread regional rejection of Trump's displacement plan for Gaza

As the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza draws to a close, China has urged the rapid formulation of plans for post-war governance and rebuilding efforts in Gaza. China has reaffirmed its support for Palestinian self-rule and a two-state solution. The call came during a phone discussion between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on Saturday, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.
 
The conversation marks one of Beijing’s first direct engagements on Gaza’s post-war governance since Israel and Hamas reached an initial ceasefire agreement last month. This truce is structured in three phases, with the second stage focusing on achieving a permanent ceasefire and the third addressing reconstruction efforts in the war-ravaged region.
 
 

China backs two-state solution for Palestine

Beijing emphasised that any governance framework for Gaza should align with the principle of Palestinian self-determination, viewing the enclave as an integral part of Palestinian territory. China continues to advocate for the two-state solution along the 1967 borders, which would necessitate the dismantling of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and ensure Palestinian sovereignty over both the West Bank and Gaza.
 

Egypt rejects Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

During the discussion, Wang expressed China’s support for Egypt’s recovery plan, which emphasises the importance of Palestinians remaining in their homeland. The Egyptian government has opposed proposals that could lead to mass displacement. Cairo’s stance was reiterated in a recent meeting between Abdelatty and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, where Egypt rejected the Trump administration’s displacement plan for Gaza.
 

China’s diplomatic push in West Asia

China has also engaged with Saudi Arabia on the issue. Wang met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, where discussions included the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Riyadh acknowledged China’s consistent support for Palestinian rights and expressed confidence in Beijing’s role in promoting regional peace. Wang reiterated China’s commitment to standing with Arab nations in addressing historical injustices.
 
Beijing’s diplomatic push comes as it seeks to expand its influence in West Asia, particularly following widespread regional rejection of Trump’s proposals for Gaza’s future. Last week, at the United Nations Security Council, China strongly opposed any political bargaining over Gaza’s fate. Additionally, Beijing has pledged humanitarian support, announcing plans to send 60,000 food parcels to Gaza after the US halted its foreign aid contributions. 

