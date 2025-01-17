Business Standard

Israel's security Cabinet recommends Gaza ceasefire, awaits full approval

Israel's security Cabinet recommends Gaza ceasefire, awaits full approval

The prime minister's office said Friday that if the deal is passed, ceasefire could start as soon as Sunday with the first hostages released then

Israel Flag, Israel

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Israel's security Cabinet on Friday recommended approval of a ceasefire that would pause the fighting in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants.

The deal will now go to the full Cabinet.

The prime minister's office said Friday that if the deal is passed, ceasefire could start as soon as Sunday with the first hostages released then.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

