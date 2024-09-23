Israeli airstrikes kill 50 people, injure over 300: Lebanon health ministry

Business Standard
Israeli military said it struck 300 targets in Lebanon as it steps up pressure against the Hezbollah militant group

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Lebanon's Health Ministry says a wave of Israeli airstrikes across the country on Monday have killed 50 people and wounded more than 300.
The ministry said that the preliminary toll included women and children.
The airstrikes hit wide areas in southern and northeastern Lebanon.
The Israeli military said it struck 300 targets in Lebanon as it steps up pressure against the Hezbollah militant group.
The army announced the strikes on the social media platform X, posting a photo of what is said was the military chief, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, approving additional attacks from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.
 
It is one of the most intense barrages of airstrikes in nearly one year of fighting against Hezbollah. Halevi and other Israeli leaders have promised tougher action against Hezbollah in the coming days.

As Israel was carrying out the attacks, Israeli authorities reported a series of air-raid sirens in northern Israel warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.
Israel earlier Monday urged residents of southern Lebanon to leave their homes in areas where it claims Hezbollah has stored weapons, warning of extensive strikes there.

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Lebanon Hezbollah

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

