Business Standard
Home / World News / Acceptability of new energy vehicles set to soar by end of decade: Survey

Acceptability of new energy vehicles set to soar by end of decade: Survey

The positive outlook is also due to the government's proactive policy initiatives for the EV segment, the survey revealed

electric vehicle

Without leveraging this expertise, India's EV ambitions might struggle to stay relevant, it stated.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Majority of new car buyers, who participated in a study, were ready to accept new energy vehicles (NEV) as the only option when considering a purchase by 2030, according to a survey.
The buyers would be willing to pay a premium of up to 49 per cent for an electric vehicle above the cost of a comparable petrol/diesel vehicle, a survey from Urban Science and The Harris Poll has revealed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Around 83 per cent of the 1,000 prospective Indian buyers covered in the global survey said they will consider buying an NEV by the end of this decade.
 
The survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Urban Science received inputs from various markets including India, the US, Australia, China and Germany.
The survey stated that the positive outlook for NEVs in India is being fuelled by the rapid expansion of public EV charging network, with a noticeable presence in major cities and emerging in tier-2 cities.
There are currently over 6,000 charging stations available in India across major cities and along the highways.

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China's fuel oil imports set to slow down on anticipated tax changes

Iran, Iran flag

At least 38 dead, 14 still missing after explosion at Iran coal mine

Sunita Williams,Sunita,astronaut

Sunita Williams takes command of ISS as Nasa prepares rescue mission

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Israeli military asks Lebanon residents to stay away from Hezbollah posts

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors in northwest

This number is expected to increase to over one lakh by 2027.
The positive outlook is also due to the government's proactive policy initiatives for the EV segment, the survey revealed.
It pointed out that India must access the advanced technology and production scale that China has mastered in the EV field.
Opportunity is mounting, but India's EV push faces challenges, especially when compared to China's dominance in the sector, it stated.
China leads in producing lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, and establishing charging infrastructure critical components for the seamless functioning of EVs, survey findings revealed.
Without leveraging this expertise, India's EV ambitions might struggle to stay relevant, it stated.
Collaborating with Chinese companies could be pivotal in accelerating the development of India's EV infrastructure, making electric cars more affordable and accessible for everyone, the survey opined.
China's track record with massive EV projects, such as city-wide electric bus fleets and extensive charging networks, provides a valuable blueprint, it said.
By learning from China's experiences, India can avoid common pitfalls and fast-track its transition to electric mobility, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mercedes, Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz fire that injured 23 may cloud South Korea's EV transition

Premiummahindra

No new EV facility planned beyond Chakan plant: Mahindra & Mahindra

electric vehicle

Hybrid, EVs each could have 8 per cent market share by FY28: ICRA

electric vehicle

'Almost $1.3 trillion EV opportunity for emerging mkts, India at forefront'

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

Mobility sect in Asian mkt to absorb $1.3 trn in green fund by 2030: Report

Topics : Electric Vehicles Fossil fuel Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon