Home / World News / Israeli forces kill two Gaza terror leaders, including sector commander

Israeli forces kill two Gaza terror leaders, including sector commander

Fazal Abu al-Ata previously served as deputy commander of the Shuja'iyya sector in Gaza, and during the Iron Swords war was appointed commander of the Shanaiyah sector

IDF eliminated the terrorist Hamad Kamel Abd al-Aziz Ayad, who was responsible for engineering and sabotage of the Turkhman Battalion

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

In a joint operation with Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service), the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked and eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorist leader Fazal Abu al-Ata on June 7, 2025.

Fazal Abu al-Ata previously served as deputy commander of the Shuja'iyya sector in Gaza, and during the Iron Swords war was appointed commander of the Shanaiyah sector in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

In that capacity, he helped lead the coordination between the terrorist organizations in that sector and directed many terrorist plots against IDF forces. He also raided the country's territory in the murderous October 7 massacre.

In addition, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Hamad Kamel Abd al-Aziz Ayad, who was responsible for engineering and sabotage of the Turkhman Battalion in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. The terrorist was responsible for planning and executing terrorist plots and sabotage against IDF forces.

 

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

