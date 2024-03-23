Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jaishankar begins Singapore visit by paying homage to Bose, INA soldiers

Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community on Sunday at an event organised by the High Commission of India here

jaishankar,moscow

jaishankar,moscow

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his three-day visit to Singapore by paying homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army soldiers at a war memorial here on Saturday.
"Began my Singapore visit by paying homage to Netaji and the brave Indian National Army soldiers. The INA Marker in Singapore recognises their deep patriotism and indomitable spirit that remain an inspiration for generations to come," the minister posted on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Jaishankar during his visit will meet the top leaders of Singapore, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to an official statement.
Jaishankar's visit underscores the close friendship between Singapore and India and will be a good opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments as well as to continue discussions on the good progress in bilateral cooperation, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
"India's EAM Dr S Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean during his visit to Singapore," the statement said.
He will also meet his counterpart Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.
Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community on Sunday at an event organised by the High Commission of India here.

Also Read

Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul pay tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Date, celebration, importance, wishes

Hind Rectifiers freezes at 10% upper circuit on order win from Indian Rlys

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

R-Day rehearsal: Traffic likely to be affected, police issue advisory

Moscow concert hall terrorist attack: Death toll rises to 93; 11 detained

Prez Putin rejected terror alert before deadliest attack in decades

Apple CEO Cook meets Chinese commerce minister, unveils investment plans

Chinese coast guard ships blast Philippine boat with water cannon

India-US successfully resolve all seven pending WTO disputes bilaterally

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon