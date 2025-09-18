Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Japan political party appoints AI as party head after leader quits

Japan political party appoints AI as party head after leader quits

The party's founder, Shinji Ishimaru, recently quit the party after 10 candidates lost seats in the country's upper House election held in July this year

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Long seen as a nation ahead of its time, Japan is once again pushing the boundaries of innovation. On Tuesday, regional political party Saisei no Michi (Path to Rebirth) announced that its next leader will not be human, but artificial intelligence (AI), according to Japanese media outlet Tokyo Weekender.
 
The party's founder, Shinji Ishimar, recently quit the party after 10 candidates lost seats in the country's upper House election held in July this year. This came after all 42 candidates of the Path to Rebirth party lost in the Tokyo assembly election in June.

University student to act as human link

According to the report, Koki Okumura, a student at Kyoto University—who was selected as the leader by consensus after Ishimaru stepped down—will be acting as the human link between the party and AI leader.
 
 
Okumura said AI Penguin will now be the party leader, and they will train the AI and let it make crucial decisions for the party. The 25-year-old, who conducts research using AI to gain insights from big data related to education, told reporters that his actual role will be to act as an assistant to the new AI leader.
 
However, it hasn't been worked out when the AI leader will take over or how it will be implemented. According to Okumura, a roadmap will be presented in the future. He said that the AI will direct the distribution of resources but will not dictate the political activities of its members.

Party secured second place in 2024

The party initially drew attention when it secured second place in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial election, following a strong online campaign. This year, however, it failed to make an impact despite its unconventional approach and strong media attention.
 
 
 

Japan artifical intelligence

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

