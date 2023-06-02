Japan's birth rate fall to record low as population crisis deepens



The country's health ministry reported on Friday that the fertility rate, or the typical number of children a woman has in her lifetime, was 1.2565. That is significantly lower than the rate of 2.07, which is thought to be required to maintain a stable population. Japan's birth rate fell to a record low in 2022 for the seventh consecutive year, underscoring the sense of crisis that the nation is experiencing as its population is rapidly ageing and shrinking.



“The youth population will start decreasing drastically in the 2030s. The period of time until then is our last chance to reverse the trend of dwindling births,” he said this week while visiting a daycare facility. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made it a top priority to stop the nation's declining birth rate, and despite being heavily indebted, his administration intends to set aside 3.5 trillion yen ($25 billion) annually for child care and other initiatives to assist parents.



According to the data, while there were a record 1.57 million deaths in Japan last year, the number of newborns fell by 5 per cent to 770,747, a new low. Japan's demographic problems have been made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, as fewer marriages in recent years have led to fewer births and Covid-19 has contributed to an increase in deaths.

Also Read India's fertility rate dips, but the decline is faster in Bangladesh, Nepal UN report cautions against misusing population data for societal divisions With Census still pending, UN says India is now the most populous country Global population reaches 8 bn, UN urges to focus on reproductive rights Birth Control Rules 2023: Govt lays rules to control dog population Hundreds of Amazon employees stage walkout of HQ over return to work policy Pakistan's Anti-Corruption body arrests PTI president Pervaiz in Lahore Indian-origin Dev Shah wins US spelling bee with the word 'Psammophile' BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing, terror safe havens Indian-American Dev Shah wins 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

The pandemic was also responsible for more than 47,000 deaths in Japan last year.