Japan's economy expands at annualised real 1.6% in Jan-Mar quarter of 2023

Japan's economy expanded at an annualised real 1.6 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2023, the government said in a report on Wednesday

IANS Tokyo


1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Japan's economy expanded at an annualised real 1.6 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2023, the government said in a report on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Office's preliminary data showed the growth in the recording period marked the first expansion in three quarters, reports Xinhua news agency.

In terms of real gross domestic product, meaning the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, the economy grew 0.5 per cent from the previous quarter, the office also said.

The world's third-largest economy marked its second successive year of growth in fiscal 2022, expanding 1.2 per cent in real terms, the government also said in its preliminary report.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan Global economy

First Published: May 17 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

