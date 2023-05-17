Japan's economy expands at annualised real 1.6% in Jan-Mar quarter of 2023

Japan's economy expanded at an annualised real 1.6 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2023, the government said in a report on Wednesday.
The Cabinet Office's preliminary data showed the growth in the recording period marked the first expansion in three quarters, reports Xinhua news agency.
In terms of real gross domestic product, meaning the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, the economy grew 0.5 per cent from the previous quarter, the office also said.
The world's third-largest economy marked its second successive year of growth in fiscal 2022, expanding 1.2 per cent in real terms, the government also said in its preliminary report.
--IANS
ksk/
Also Read
Japan rolls out new defence policy with focus on free and open Indo-Pacific
Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman
Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet
UK imposes export bar on painting of Indian soldiers during World War I
Indians help Singapore cross 6 mn visitors mark, record best tourism year
Five on trial in Germany over plot to kidnap health minister, topple govt
Hostel fire that killed 6 people was arson, says New Zealand police
Lebanon's booming dollar cash economy hinders economic recovery: World Bank
Russia threat to exit Ukraine grain deal adds risk to global food security
Important to de-risk global economy in era of volatility, uncertainty: EAM
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)