Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Japanese shrine that honors war dead, convicted war criminals, vandalised

Japanese shrine that honors war dead, convicted war criminals, vandalised

It is deplorable that an act seeking to denigrate the shrine's dignity has happened again

Japan flag, Japan

Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan's war dead was vandalised. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan's war dead, including convicted World War II war criminals, was vandalised again overnight Monday.
It is deplorable that an act seeking to denigrate the shrine's dignity has happened again, the shrine said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In May, a stone pillar at Yasukuni was spraypainted red. A Chinese suspect was arrested in July.
Neither the police nor the Shinto shrine would go into details of the latest vandalism, saying an investigation was ongoing.
Japanese media reports said graffiti reading toilet in Chinese, written with what appeared to be black markers, was found Monday morning on a stone pillar near the shrine's arch.
Asian nations that suffered from Japanese aggression before and during World War II see Yasukuni as a symbol of militarism.

More From This Section

helicopter crash,Shiv Sena helicopter crash

2 rescued, 1 missing after mass of ice hits climbing team on Pak peak

Artificial intelligence

Most Australians worried about AI, new survey shows, media literacy vital

Sheikh Hasina

Fresh murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina over fish trader's death

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden's journey: After every knock down, he gets back even stronger

Southern Online Bio Technologies' biodiesel facility

China's biodiesel producers seek new outlets for export as EU tariffs bite

Convicted Class A war criminals, including Hideki Tojo, Japan's wartime prime minister, are among the 2.5 million Japanese war dead enshrined at Yasukuni. The shrine itself, a dramatic-looking building with sweeping roofs, also includes in its grounds memorials and museums dedicated to kamikaze pilots.
Every year on August 15, the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, there is close scrutiny of which Japanese politicians visit Yasukuni to pray for the war dead. Many regular Japanese go there to pray for their family members and friends, regardless of their political views.
This year, some politicians, including Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, prayed at the shrine on August 15. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has announced he will not seek reelection next month, did not go but sent an offering.
Emperor Naruhito and his late father Akihito have not visited Yasukuni.
The maximum penalty for property damage is three years in prison and a 300,000 Yen (USD 2,000) fine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Subhash Chandra bose

Netaji's grandnephew appeals to PM to bring Bose's mortal remains back

Japan flag, Japan

Severe typhoon Ampil edges closer to Japan; disrupts flights, trains

Fumio Kishida, Kishida, Fumio, Japan PM

Japan PM vows to push rules-based order as defence chief visits Yasukuni

Japan flag, Japan

Japan's economy grew last qtr on healthy consumer spending, investments

Earthquake, Taiwan earthquake, building collapse, Taiwan

Japanese worried after first-ever megaquake advisory. What does it mean?

Topics : Japan War crimes suspect World War II

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon