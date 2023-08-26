Confirmation

Joe Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine

He added that it's tentatively recommended that everybody get it, once the shots are ready

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (Photo: AP)

AP South Lake Tahoe (California)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
President Joe Biden said Friday that he is planning to request more money from Congress to develop another new coronavirus vaccine, as scientists track new waves and hospitalizations rise, though not like before.
Officials are already expecting updated COVID-19 vaccines that contain one version of the omicron strain, called XBB.1.5. It's an important change from today's combination shots, which mix the original coronavirus strain with last year's most common omicron variants. But there will always be a need for updated vaccines as the virus continues to mutate.
It's not clear exactly when people can start rolling up their sleeves for what officials hope is an annual fall COVID-19 shot. Pfizer, Moderna and smaller manufacturer Novavax all are brewing doses of the XBB update but the Food and Drug Administration will have to sign off on each, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must then issue recommendations for their use.
I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to the Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works, Biden, who is vacationing in the Lake Tahoe area, told reporters on Friday.
He added that it's tentatively recommended that everybody get it, once the shots are ready.
The White House's $40 billion funding request to Congress on Aug. 11 did not mention COVID-19. It included funding requests for Ukraine, to replenish U.S. federal disaster funds at home after a deadly climate season of heat and storms, and funds to bolster the enforcement at the Southern border with Mexico, including money to curb the flow of deadly fentanyl. Last fall, the administration asked for $9.25 billion in funding to combat the virus, but Congress refused the request.

For the week ending July 29, COVID-19 hospital admissions were at 9,056. That's an increase of about 12% from the previous week. But it's a far cry from past peaks, like the 44,000 weekly hospital admissions in early January, the nearly 45,000 in late July 2022, or the 150,000 admissions during the omicron surge of January 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

