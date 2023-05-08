close

Joe Biden trails Donald Trump as his approval rating hits low in ABC poll

The percentage of those approving of Biden's performance fell to 36%, six points lower than in February and a point off his previous low in early 2022

Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion may have seemed far-fetched. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
By Angela Cullen
President Joe Biden’s approval slid to a career low in the latest opinion poll for ABC News and the Washington Post that also showed the US leader lagging predecessor Donald Trump in early voter preferences for the 2024 election.

The percentage of those approving of Biden’s performance fell to 36%, six points lower than in February and a point off his previous low in early 2022, according to the survey conducted for the news organizations by Langer Research Associates. Some 56% disapproved of his performance, while 68% regarded Biden, at 80, as too old for another term.
On the question of whom voters prefer for 2024, only 44% viewed Trump, 76, as too advanced in years. Participants also rated Trump’s physical health and mental acuity higher, and perceived the former president as having done a better job handling the economy when he was president than Biden has done in his term so far.

When asked who they’d support in 2024, 44% said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for Trump, more than the 38% who said they’d do the same for Biden.
The poll was conducted April 28-May 3 among a random national sample of 1,006 adults. Overall results had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Topics : Joe Biden United States

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

