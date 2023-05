Goldman Sachs joins Barclays in bet against Fed rate cuts this year

Barclays strategists last week looked to fade the aggressive pricing of rate cuts for this year by recommending a short position in August 2023 fed funds futures at 95.06. The trade was around 5 basis points in the money Monday.

Historically, they said in a report, when the Fed has done a series of interest-rate increases (last week’s was the 10th since March 2022) followed by two decisions to make no change, the most common subsequent course over the next six months “has been an on-hold Fed.” The observations “argue against the extent of easing currently priced for this year.”