close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japan's Daiwa Securities set to pick up a minority stake in Ambit

Japan's Daiwa Securities is set to acquire a minority stake in Ambit for an undisclosed sum, the domestic investment bank said on Monday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Japan

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japan's Daiwa Securities is set to acquire a minority stake in Ambit for an undisclosed sum, the domestic investment bank said on Monday.

Both parties signed an agreement for the stake sale on April 26, as per an official statement.

The Japanese financial services firm has previously worked with Ambit, which led to the deal, the statement said.

Ambit will gain access to Daiwa's network to boost global clients' interest in India's public equities, it said.

"Daiwa's enhanced presence in India with Ambit as its local partner, will allow for clients to access deep domain knowledge, showcase focused India equity research, and therefore build a strong India franchise through the Ambit network," it said.

In the future, both firms will collaborate to service global clients for institutional equities, as also for the equity capital markets, including IPO, public fund-raising, and other related business, leveraging the Indo-Japan corridor.

Also Read

COP15: Japan commits 1 billion yen to make sustainable use of nature

Fifa World Cup Highlights: Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0, Japan shock Germany

Heavy snow in northern Japan, other regions kills 17, over 90 injured

N Korea fires missile toward East Sea, Japan says taking all precautions

Japan's PM seeks to increase defence budget to 2% of GDP in fiscal 2027

USAID chief Power heads to Serbia, Kosovo in a bid to stabalise situation

Chinese FM's meeting with US envoy sets off bilateral talks buzz

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Bangladesh's GDP growth will overtake China, IMF report forecasts

China police arrests man for spreading fake news of crash using ChatGPT

"Having built a strong and mutually beneficial foundation with Daiwa over the years, I am confident that this continued relationship will be fruitful, not only to our clients, but also to both firms," Ambit's group chief executive Ashok Wadhwa said.

Seiji Nakata, President and CEO of Daiwa, said it sees India as a strategically important country that is expected to grow in the long run.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan Investment

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shares of Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas drop after MSCI weight cut

Shares
3 min read

Bitcoin based-memecoin 'PePe' surge seen driving Binance anxiety

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Google partners Samsung to fix Android's background app limitations

Google passkeys
2 min read

Outstanding promoter pledging dips during March quarter, shows report

promoter pledging
2 min read

C20 summit on technology, security to be held in Coimbatore on May 13

The new wave of process automation is intelligent
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: WB govt to ban Kerala Story, film producer threatens legal action

MAY 23, 2022.** Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

China flags supply chains, population as top priorities for new policies

China
3 min read

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

Warren Buffett
2 min read

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20
2 min read

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Mass shootings
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon