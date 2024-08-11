Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kamala Harris leads Trump in three key states ahead of US elections: Polls

Kamala Harris has transformed the 2024 presidential elections as it shows a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

According to a majority of people, Harris is honest and intelligent, said the poll. (File Photo)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been leading former US President Donald Trump by four points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters, according to the new polls conducted by The New York Times and Siena College.
Kamala Harris has transformed the 2024 presidential elections as it shows a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden by an average of one or two points each across the same three states.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, sometimes, it is hard to explain why polls shift from week to week or month to month.
The New York Times reported that it is hard to explain why voters shift at all in today's polarised politics.
Until now, the basic dynamic of the race was driven by US President Biden's unpopularity. It prevented Democrats from running their usual strategy against Trump and his MAGA allies, making an election a referendum on Trump by running a broadly acceptable candidate.
Notably, millions of voters were left with an agonizing choice between two candidates they disliked.

More From This Section

Amid Bangladesh protests, here's a look at key people who will shape future

Trump's campaign says its emails were hacked, Iranian actors suspected

Israel confirms killing 19 terrorists, denies wider casualty claims

US-based expert refutes foreign interference allegations in B'desh protests

After blocking access for over a week, Turkey lifts curbs on Instagram

In the poll, at least 49 per cent of likely voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin highlight that they have a favourable view of her, a level neither Harris nor Biden obtained in any previous Times/Siena poll this cycle, The New York Times reported.
Donald Trump's views haven't diminished, in fact, his favorability rating ticked up slightly, to 46 per cent across the three states, which is just enough to represent his highest rating in the history of Times/Siena polling.
According to a majority of people, Harris is honest and intelligent and she brings the right kind of change and has the temperament to be president, adding that she has a clear vision for the country.
However, a majority doesn't think she's too far to the left, either, only 44 per cent of likely voters say she's too liberal or progressive, compared with 44 per cent who say she's not too far either way and another 6 per cent who say she isn't progressive enough, as reported by The News York Times.
Moreover, Kamala Harris may be polling like a generic Democrat, but she will now be subject to much more scrutiny and attack, The New York Times reported.
Until now, Haris has been benefitted of very favourable media coverage for a few weeks now, along with major endorsements and an outpouring of goodwill from voters who had been yearning for an alternative to two disliked older candidates.
However, this period will not last forever, and the question is whether she will retain this kind of support when the going gets tough, The New York Times reported.
Certainly, the poll doesn't offer an indication either way. But the huge swing in opinion on Harris in just the last few weeks is a reminder that the public doesn't necessarily have firmly held views about her.
If Trump's lead over Harris in earlier polling wasn't necessarily based on solid views of the vice president, it can't be assumed that her lead over Trump stands on firm ground today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Harris echoes Trump, vows to end taxes on tips for service industry staff

US elections: Won't interfere with Fed in rebuke to Trump, says Harris

Harris, Tim Walz campaign in Arizona, seek to gain ground in Sun Belt

Trump-Harris debate set for Sept 10, says report; Trump proposes two more

US election: Kamala Harris 'disrespectful' of her ethnicity, says Trump

Topics : Kamala Harris Joe Biden Donald Trump US presidential election United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon