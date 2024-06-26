Business Standard
Kenya's president won't sign finance bill that led protesters to storm Parl

The government wanted to raise funds to pay off debt. Kenyans said the bill caused economic pain as millions struggle to get by

The president says the bill caused widespread dissatisfaction and he has listened to the people. (Photo: Reuters)

Kenyan President William Ruto says he won't sign into law a finance bill proposing new taxes a day after protesters stormed parliament and several people were shot dead.
The government wanted to raise funds to pay off debt. Kenyans said the bill caused economic pain as millions struggle to get by.

The chaos on Tuesday led Kenya's government to deploy the military, and Ruto called protesters' actions treasonous. It was the biggest assault on Kenya's government in decades.
The president says the bill caused widespread dissatisfaction and he has listened to the people.

First Published: Jun 26 2024

