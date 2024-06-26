Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AI will advance green tech, offsetting its emissions, says Bill Gates

Gates countered the additional demand from electric cars, heat pumps, and green steel manufacturing will all "dwarf even this amazing demand for data centers now."

Bill Gates

In a wide-ranging interview, Gates also spoke of the potential for carbon capture to help the world reach net zero, saying removing emissions from the atmosphere is a limited solution due to its costs. Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Siobhan Wagner and John Fraher


Billionaire climate tech investor Bill Gates said artificial intelligence will “pay for itself” when it comes to its associated greenhouse gas emissions as the technology will help push forward the energy transition. 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
AI will make data centers more efficient, helping them represent a smaller share of future power demand, he said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Gates said the technology may one day use as much as 6% of global electricity — more than the estimated 2% today — but felt estimates above 10% were wrong. 

Gates’ comments come after AI has received increased scrutiny amid expectations that it will dramatically raise energy needs. In some parts of the world, demand from data centers is already outstripping the available power supply, a trend which threatens to upend the energy transition plans of entire nations. 

Gates countered the additional demand from electric cars, heat pumps, and green steel manufacturing will all “dwarf even this amazing demand for data centers now.” 

The Microsoft co-founder is in London this week attending a three-day summit for his venture fund Breakthrough Energy, which has invested in more than a hundred companies involved in the energy transition.

In a wide-ranging interview, Gates also spoke of the potential for carbon capture to help the world reach net zero, saying removing emissions from the atmosphere is a limited solution due to its costs.

“There are companies that we’ve funded out there that have the possibility to get to $50 and below, but that’s kind of a brute force solution that you want to save for the most hard to abate sectors,” he said, referring to the per ton price of carbon abatement.

The key will be to get the cost to “well below $100 a ton,” Gates said, adding he pays $200 a ton to offset his own personal emissions.
Topics : Bill Gates Green energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon