Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amazon hits $2 trillion valuation milestone on AI fervor, rate cut bets

The e-commerce giant becomes the fifth company to achieve the $2 trillion valuation milestone

Amazon (Photo: Bloomberg)

The stock rose 3.1% to $192.1, giving the e-commerce giant a market value of $2 trillion and putting it in the same club as technology heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc , Nvidia Corp and Alphabet. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon.com Inc hit $2 trillion in market value for the first time on Wednesday, becoming the fifth US company to surpass that level as optimism around artificial intelligence and potential interest rate cuts this year drove demand for technology-related stocks.
The stock rose 3.4 per cent to $192.70, giving the e-commerce giant a market value of over $2 trillion and putting it in the same club as technology heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Nvidia Corp and Alphabet.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
US stock indexes have recorded robust gains this year on relentless enthusiasm around AI, optimism around resilience in the US economy and potential easing of interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
Wall Street was trading near record levels, largely powered by megacap stocks such as Nvidia and Amazon, whose future cash flows stand to benefit from lower interest rates.
Shares of Amazon, which were added to the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index in February, have climbed over 26 per cent this year. The company became the fifth biggest US company by market value in February after Nvidia went up a spot.
Amazon Web Services is the largest cloud services provider in the world, and growth at the Amazon unit has returned after a dip in the past year, thanks to surging adoption of AI technologies.
The company has also invested in AI startup Anthropic and robotics firm Figure as it looks to capitalize on the AI boom.
Late last year, Amazon unveiled a new generation of custom-designed chips used in data centers, targeting applications for machine-learning training and generative artificial intelligence.

Topics : Amazon US stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon