Killing of Hamas leader aimed to prolong Gaza war: Palestinian Prez Abbas

The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the Gaza conflict, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia's state news agency, adding that he will discuss the regional crisis with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

RIA, citing a diplomatic source, said Abbas will come on a long-expected visit to Moscow on Aug. 12-14.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week in an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fuelled concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.



In an interview published by state news agency RIA on Tuesday, Abbas said he considers Haniyeh's assassination "a cowardly act and a dangerous development in Israeli politics".



"There is no doubt the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," he said. "It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza."



The interview was published in Russian.



Haniyeh was the face of Hamas' international diplomacy since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023, and had been taking part in internationally brokered efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.



Iran, which backs Hamas in its war with Israel in Gaza, has blamed Israel for the killing and said it will "punish" it.

Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility.



Abbas also told RIA that the Gaza Strip must be transferred to the control of the legitimate Palestinian authorities.

"We strongly oppose Israeli plans that provide for some temporary solutions," he said.



Co-ordinating with Moscow



Russia, which has forged close ties both with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Arab leaders including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has condemned Haniyeh's killing and called on all parties to refrain from further destabilisation of Middle East.



It has also repeatedly scolded the West for ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders.



Abbas told RIA that he plans to discuss the peace process in the region with Putin and coordinate positions.



"The main goal of our visit is to hold consultations and exchange views on the latest events in the Palestinian and international arenas, coordinate positions and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas," RIA cited Abbas as saying.



Abbas is also expected to visit Turkey Aug. 14-15.



On Monday, a senior ally of Putin, Sergei Shoigu, held talks in Tehran with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, who said he was determined to expand ties with "strategic partner Russia."



