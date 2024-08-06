'Sheikh Hasina is done with Bangladesh, won't return to politics', says son

Protesters celebrate beside a defaced portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after news of her resignation, in Dhaka. (Photo: PTI)

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , said that his mother would not be returning to politics as she is “deeply disappointed” with the recent rebellion against her leadership, despite her significant contributions to the nation, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune.

Joy, who was an advisor to the Prime Minister until Monday, said in an interview with a British public service broadcaster that Sheikh Hasina had been considering resignation since Sunday. He also said that his mother had left the country for her safety, following her family's advice.

Talking about his mother’s record in the Prime Minister’s office, Joy said, “She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power, it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today, it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia.”

Joy defended the government's response to allegations of excessive force against protesters, stating it was warranted due to the violence encountered by law enforcement, as cited by the report.





"You've had policemen beaten to death — 13 just yesterday. So, what do you expect the police to do when mobs are beating people to death?" he said.

Protests escalate amid political turmoil

Bangladesh is experiencing a turbulent political situation as Sheikh Hasina has stepped down amid escalating protests. Initially led by students calling for the abolition of the quota system in government employment, the protests have evolved into widespread anti-government rallies.

At least 100 people were killed in new clashes in Bangladesh, which erupted on Sunday between supporters of the ruling party and demonstrators calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This surge of violence has brought the total number of deaths from the protests to over 300.

Sheikh Hasina lands in India

Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on Monday evening amid escalating protests in Dhaka. It remains uncertain whether Hasina will stay in Delhi or find asylum elsewhere.



On Monday, the Cabinet Committee on Security convened at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. During this meeting, PM Modi received an update on the situation in Bangladesh.



The meeting included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alongside high-ranking officials.

At the Hindon Air Base, Sheikh Hasina had a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to talk about the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and her forthcoming plans, as reported by sources. The Indian Air Force and security agencies are providing her protection during her transfer to a secure location, the sources further said.

