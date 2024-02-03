Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Known for his role as 'Rocky', actor Carl Weathers passes away at 76

Hollywood actor Carl Weathers, known for his role in 'Rocky' opposite Sylvester Stallone passed away at the age of 76, Deadline, a US-based media outlet reported

Carl Weathers (Photo: Wikipedia)

Carl Weathers (Photo: Wikipedia)

ANI Hollywood
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hollywood actor Carl Weathers, known for his role in 'Rocky' opposite Sylvester Stallone passed away at the age of 76, Deadline, a US-based media outlet reported.
He died on Thursday, his family announced in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. ... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend," as per Deadline.
Born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Weathers appeared in more than 75 films and TV shows during his 50-year screen career. He Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters Guild, in nine episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian over its three seasons.
He is best known for playing Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion of the world who gave journeyman Philly boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) a shot at the title in 1976's 'Rocky.' Weathers reprised the role in 'Rocky II' (1979), which featured a title rematch with Balboa, and 1982's 'Rocky III,' where he trained Balboa to fight the brutish Clubber Lang (Mr. T). Creed's final film in the franchise was 'Rocky IV' (1985), where he was killed in the ring by chiseled Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), as per Deadline.
Apart from the 'Rocky' franchise he also starred in 1987's 'Predator' and had a memorable role in Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore.

Also Read

HMD Global launches Nokia 105 Classic phone with UPI app at Rs 999: Details

Expendables 4: Check release date, star cast, story overview and more

Don't be so narrow-minded: SC dismisses plea seeking ban on Pak artists

Bugatti, Ferrari, Mercedes are the most expensive classic cars of 2023

Sri Lankan govt renews Lanka Indian Oil petroleum license for 20 years

Netanyahu slams President Biden's condemnation of Israeli settlers

Trump spent $76 mn over last 2 years on attorneys as legal troubles mount

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 mn over alleged hazardous waste violations

If you harm an American, we will respond: Biden on Iraq, Syria strikes

Iraq condemns US military strikes, calls it 'violation of sovereginty'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hollywood hollywood movies in indian box office Walt Disney Warner Bros

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon