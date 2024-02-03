Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Iraq condemns US military strikes, calls it 'violation of sovereginty'

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden in a statement said that the US does not seek confilct in the Middle East but "if you harm an American, we will respond"

Baghdad: Anti-government protesters set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Iraqi protesters pressed on with angry anti-government rallies across several provinces, in some cases torching party of

Representational image

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the US airstrikes targeting militia positions in both Iraq and Syria, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces said these strikes come at a time when Iraq is "striving to ensure stability in the region," Al Jazeera reported, citing local outlet Iraqi News Agency (INA).
"These strikes constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, an undermining of the efforts of the Iraqi government, and a threat that will drag Iraq and the region into undesirable consequences, the consequences of which will be dire for security and stability in Iraq and the region," INA quoted the spokesman as saying.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Syrian state media accused the "US aggression" for the attacks, which according to them targeted Syria's desert areas and those around the Syrian-Iraq border, resulting in a number of casualties, according to Al Jazeera.
Last week, The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition encompassing militias like Kata'ib Hezbollah and Harakat al-Nujaba, asserted accountability for a drone strike. The attack resulted in the death of three US military personnel and left numerous others injured at a base in northeast Jordan, situated close to the Syrian border.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden in a statement said that the US does not seek confilct in the Middle East but "if you harm an American, we will respond."
"This past Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Earlier today, I attended the dignified return of these brave Americans at Dover Airforce Base, and I have spoken with each of their families," said Biden.
"This afternoon, at my direction, US military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack US forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," he added.
"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," the US President also said.

Also Read

US, Iraq governments expected to soon begin talks on troops withdrawal

US announces sanctions against Iran-backed militia groups and its leaders

US may intensify attacks on Iranian-backed Houthis after Jordan attack

Biden orders strike on Iranian group after troops injured in drone attack

US evades question suggesting talks with Pak before latter struck Iran

Top UN court decides to proceed with Ukraine case over Russia's invasion

People dying from starvation amid the conflict in Sudan: UN food agency

US retaliates for fatal drone attack, hits Iranian militias in Iraq, Syria

Besides avoiding recession, US also creating hundreds of thousands of jobs

Apple's China slump deepens even as total iPhone sales grow again

US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Friday involved the participation of Air Force B-1 bombers, a defense official told CNN.
The B-1 is a long-range heavy bomber having the ability to deploy precision and non-precision weapons.
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had indicated a multi-tiered response, saying, "We have the ability to respond a number of times, depending on what the situation is." The administration acknowledges the capabilities of Iranian-backed militias but asserts a superior strength in its ability to respond effectively, as reported by CNN.
"They have a lot of capability. I have a lot more," Austin said referring to the Iranian-backed militias.
The airstrikes follow a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on a US military outpost in Jordan on Sunday, resulting in the tragic death of three US service members and the injury of over 40 others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Iraq Syria Syria government Syria crisis US arms sales US Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon