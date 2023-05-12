close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lahore police leaves for Islamabad for Ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

A team of Lahore police has left for Islamabad to arrest Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him in Punjab province, according to a media report

Press Trust of India Lahore
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A team of Lahore police has left for Islamabad to arrest Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him in Punjab province, according to a media report on Friday.

The police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation), the Dawn newspaper reported.

It was reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Imran has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the arrest of chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Khan faces 121 cases across the country, including for committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism.

Twelve cases of terrorism have been registered against Khan in Lahore and 14 cases have been registered in Faisalabad.

Khan, 70, appeared before a special bench of the Islamabad High Court for a hearing on his bail plea in a graft case amid tight security.

Also Read

Pak anti-corruption watchdog seeks 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

US govt's $1 billion effort to recruit next generation of doctors at risk

New Zealand govt to speed up 5G rollout to towns, rural black spot areas

Miffed Pakistan judges briefly adjourn hearing on Imran's bail plea

Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' Eurovision Song Contest

Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh city to revive manufacturing sector

The bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, took up the ex-premier's bail plea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US govt's $1 billion effort to recruit next generation of doctors at risk

Lack of preparation to equip their staff to handle Covid-19 patients, is forcing hospitals to shut down
5 min read

New Zealand govt to speed up 5G rollout to towns, rural black spot areas

telecom tariffs
2 min read

Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' Eurovision Song Contest

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
2 min read

Centre eyeing to tax OTT platform Netflix's income in India: Report

Netflix
2 min read

Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know

Tesla raises US prices
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Imran Khan
6 min read

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino
3 min read

Pakistan faces another lost decade of recovery as army takes on Imran Khan

Pakistan
5 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon