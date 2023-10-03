close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Largest Ambedkar statue in North America to be unveiled on Oct 14

The statue of Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, is part of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) being built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city of Maryland

Ambedkar, Parliament, Winter Session, Statue

A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Parliament house (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The largest statue of B R Ambedkar outside India is all set to be unveiled in Maryland on October 14, the organisers have said.
The 19-foot statue, named Statue of Equality, has been made by renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, who also built the statue of Sardar Patel installed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The statue of Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, is part of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) being built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city of Maryland.
This is the largest statue of Babasaheb outside India and has been installed as a part of the Ambedkar Memorial being constructed at this center, said the AIC.
Large number of representatives of Ambedkarite movement and his followers are expected to attend the event from across the USA and other parts of the world, it said.
According to the AIC, this memorial will serve to spread Babasaheb's messages and teachings and showcase a symbol of equality and human rights.

Also Read

Culture of forcing silence, branding people anti-national dangerous: Kharge

Unveiling of Ambedkar's 125-ft statue in Hyderabad to be grand affair

Real 'anti-nationals' are those misusing power to divide Indians: Sonia

Violence in UP as police try to remove illegally installed Ambedkar statue

Maha govt requested for consent to take control of Ambedkar house in London

Maybe in your lifetime, people will live on the Moon and then Mars

Here's why a US recession may still be on the cards for its economy

US warned China to expect updated export curbs in October: US official

Ukraine confident of broad support as EU ministers convene in Kyiv

STOXX 600 index declines 1% to six-month low on higher bond yields

Representatives from various countries are expected to attend the status unveiling ceremony on October 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : B R Ambedkar America

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon