Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Leaders of S Korea, NZ strongly condemn expanding North Korea-Russia ties

Leaders of S Korea, NZ strongly condemn expanding North Korea-Russia ties

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Seoul, the South Korean capital, on his first trip to the Asian country since he took office last November

Vladimir Putin, putin, Kim Jong, kim, jong

File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong un(Photo: Reuters)

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The leaders of South Korea and New Zealand strongly condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as they met Wednesday for a summit meant to strengthen bilateral ties.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Seoul, the South Korean capital, on his first trip to the Asian country since he took office last November.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Luxon and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned in the strongest possible terms the expanding military ties between North Korea and Russia, including North Korea's export of ballistic missiles to Russia in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, according to a joint statement released by Luxon's office.
The two leaders denounced in the most serious of terms North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile development programmes. They also strongly condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and pledged to continue to support the sovereignty of Ukraine and its efforts to secure a just and lasting peace, according to the joint statement.
During the summit, Yoon and Luxon decided to launch a regular bilateral economic security dialogue to discuss challenges and opportunities. The two emphasised the importance of strengthening trade and economic connections, noting that the two-way trade volume between South Korea and New Zealand has approximately doubled in the past decade, according to the joint statement.
The US, South Korea and their partners have steadfastly accused North Korea of supplying much-needed conventional arms to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance. Worries about the North Korean-Russia ties deepened in June, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a pact stipulating mutual military assistance if either country is attacked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kim Jong Un

N Korea shows new drone attacking target as Seoul, US hold military drills

North-South Korea Olympic podium selfie

Smiling with the enemy: North Korean Olympians in hot water over selfie

Uber

Uber CEO says growth in South Korea promising despite 'underdog' status

Emission, Carbon emission

Court orders S Korea to specify plans to cut carbon emissions through 2049

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

South Korea's Prez pledges urgent reform of $830 bn public pension fund

Topics : South Korea New Zealand North Korea Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon