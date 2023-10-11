close
London's Luton suspends flights after fire breaks out in a parking lot

Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time," the airport said on X, formerly known as Twitter

Luton Airport, London airport

Video posted on social media and on British news outlets' websites showed police and fire department vehicles gathered outside a multi-story parking lot which had its top level engulfed in orange flames.

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 7:57 AM IST
An airport in London said all flights have been suspended late Tuesday after a fire broke out in one of its parking lots.
Luton Airport, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of central London, said that all flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a car fire that has spread in Terminal Car Park 2.
No other details were immediately available.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

London Airport flights cancelled Fire accident

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:57 AM IST

Business Standard
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
