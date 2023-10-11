close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

Latest LIVE: 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Earthquake, Turkey earthquake

Representational image | Photo: ANI Twitter

Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000. The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.

President Joe Biden is dispatching his top diplomat to Israel on an urgent mission to show US support after major terrorist attacks by Hamas militants, the State Department said on Tuesday. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel in coming days to deliver a message of solidarity and support. He said Blinken will also "talk about what additional resources we can give them.

Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's address at a public meeting in Adilabad was laced with 'blatant lies.' In a statement, he said, Amit Shah's statement in Adilabad public meeting was filled with blatant lies. Amit Shah has become a laughing stock in Telangana." Rama Rao said it was ironic to see Amit Shah speaking of family politics.

No article available in this category.

Topics : Joe Biden Amit Shah Israel-Palestine Afghanistan Assembly elections Earthquake Death toll Antony Blinken israel palestine Hamas militants K T Rama Rao Telangana BJP Politics

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniIndian EconomyPAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon