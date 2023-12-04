Sensex (1.81%)
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey; No damage, injuries reported

HaberTurk television said it was felt in Istanbul and other nearby regions where people left homes and offices in fear

Earthquake, quake

In February, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces as well as part of northern Syria. More than 50,000 people were killed in Turkiye (Image by Shutterstock)

AP Ankara
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
A moderately strong earthquake struck northwest Turkiye on Monday, sending people out into the streets in fear. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.
The magnitude 5.1 earthquake was centred in the Sea of Marmara, off the town of Gemlik in Bursa province, according to the disaster management agency, AFAD. It struck at 10:42 a.m. local time (07:42 GMT), at a depth of some 9 kilometres.
HaberTurk television said it was felt in Istanbul and other nearby regions where people left homes and offices in fear.
In February, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces as well as part of northern Syria. More than 50,000 people were killed in Turkiye.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon