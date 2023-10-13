close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Major US banks report rising profits, cautious on economic outlook

JPMorgan's profit jumped 35 per cent on the year-ago quarter, while Wells Fargo profit surged 60 per cent. Citigroup reported a more modest year-on-year 2 per cent gain

Banks, RBI

Representative Image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Major US banks on Friday reported rising profits from higher interest rates on loans, but warned the economy was slowing as customers depleted their savings. JPMorgan’s profit jumped 35 per cent on the year-ago quarter, while Wells Fargo profit surged 60 per cent. Citigroup reported a more modest year-on-year 2 per cent gain. The banks benefited from higher interest rates, which have bolstered banks’ net interest income (NII), or the difference between what they earn on loans and pay out on deposits. The banks, however, sounded caution about the economic outlook.”Currently, US consumers and businesses generally remain healthy, although consumers are spending down their excess cash buffers,” said Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO. Wells Fargo said it was seeing charge-offs, or loans written off, increasing in its credit card portfolio.

Also Read

Wells Fargo reports beat on earnings, profit rise on higher rates

Banking giant Wells Fargo prepares for wealth battle after $1 bn turnaround

Wells Fargo accused of misleading statement, to pay $1 billion in lawsuit

Wells Fargo raises outlook for interest income after profit surges 57%

Wells Fargo to tap corporate bond market despite US credit downgrade

Terror probe as one killed, two wounded in France stabbing attack

Israel puts 1.1 million in Gaza on evacuation notice, says report

Social media platform X faces outage, users complain about posting issues

Bring back 80% of FX revenues, sell most of that: Russia tells exporters

NASA spacecraft launched to rare metal asteroid in 1st mission of its kind

Topics : US banks JPMorgan Interest Rates economy Wells Fargo

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitNZ vs BAN LIVE SCOREOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon